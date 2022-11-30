Second prize for St Ronan’s youngsters

St Ronan's Future Band, with their conductor Keith Belleville.

The young ensemble is part of the St Ronan's ‘Family of Bands’ based in Innerleithen and was competing in the first Championships since 2019, following the pandemic break.

The band presented a short programme of four pieces that found favour with the adjudicators, Glyn and Helen Williams of the world-famous Cory Band.

"We were delighted with the Band's performance," explained conductor, Keith Belleville. “We have worked hard on the basics of brass musicianship and in playing with musicality and style. They did exactly what was asked of them and were undaunted by neither the occasion nor the auspicious venue of Perth Concert Hall.”