Scottish Water issues compensation reminder to Berwickshire customers

Scottish Water is urging customers in Berwickshire to claim compensation if their water supply was affected.

Scottish Water is calling on customers in Berwickshire who were affected by the recent disruption to their water supplies to contact the utility about compensation.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A fault at Rawburn Water Treatment Works (WTW) near Duns on August 26 affected normal supplies to up to 6000 properties across many parts of Berwickshire, causing loss of water supply, low pressure or intermittent supply and significant disruption and inconvenience.

Scottish Water last week wrote a letter of apology to all affected properties outlining the compensation they might be entitled to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, so far, claims for compensation from only about 15 per cent of the affected properties have been received.

Kevin Roy, Scottish Water’s General Manager for Customer Excellence and Resilience, said: “We've informed all affected customers of the compensation they might be entitled to, and how they can submit a claim to us.

“We are asking those who have yet to check the letter, get in touch with us, and submit their claim as soon as possible.

“This will enable us to process their claim and ensure those affected are properly compensated for the inconvenience caused.”