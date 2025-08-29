Scottish Water continues work to restore supplies to properties in Berwickshire

Normal water supplies have been restored to more than 4,000 properties in parts of Berwickshire following an issue on the water network earlier this week.

Since detecting the damage on Tuesday, Scottish Water teams have worked around-the-clock to restore normal supplies to affected properties and have now done so for about 4,200 properties in the affected area.

Work progressed through last night to restore supplies to the remaining 1,800 affected properties in areas including parts of Duns, Eccles, Coldingham, Chirnside, Paxton, Coldstream, Burnmouth, Lamberton and Drone Hill and will continue today.

Scottish Water says it fully appreciates the inconvenience this disruption is still causing to some affected properties and will work as quickly and efficiently as possible to restore normal supplies to them as soon as possible.

Water tankers have been used to boost supplies until they are fully restored to the remaining affected properties.

About 6,000 properties were initially affected by a loss of water supply, low pressure or intermittent supply due to major damage to a pipe at Rawburn Water Treatment Works near Duns.

Temporary mitigation measures, including three overland pipes, were put in place to help restore water supplies as quickly as possible and tankering operations will continue to boost supplies until supplies are restored to the remaining affected properties.

Without these measures, almost 10,000 properties could have been impacted.

John Griffen, Water Operations General Manager, said: “We are pleased to have restored normal supplies for the majority of the affected properties and will continue to work to do likewise for those still affected. We are focusing all of our efforts on the areas where there are still properties without water.

”We would again like to apologise to all affected customers for the inconvenience caused and thank them for their patience and understanding as we work to resolve the matter for all properties.”

When individual properties have their normal supply restored could depend on their location on our network.

Customers on Scottish Water’s Priority Services Register (PSR) in properties still affected are being contacted again to establish if there is any other support they need.

We have drafted in a team of volunteers, from our own staff and from our partners, and they remain on site to deliver bottled water to these properties.

The main bottled water collection point is at Berwickshire High School.

Additional smaller bottled water collection points continue to be replenished at the following locations:

• Lammerview, Chirnside, Duns TD11 3UN;

• Swinton Kirk, Main St, Swinton, Duns TD11 3JJ;

• Opposite Greenlaw Town Hall, The Square, Greenlaw, Duns TD10 6UD;

• Gavinton Village Hall, Duns, TD11 3QR;

• Eccles Village Hall, B6461 Main Street, Eccles, Kelso TD5 7QP;

• Birgham Cemetery, Coldstream, TD12 4NG;

• Village Hall, Whitsome, Duns, TD11 3NA;

• Foulden & Mordington Parish Church, TD15 1UH;

• Hill View, Coldstream, TD12 4ED;

• Paxton Village Hall, Paxton, TD15 1TE;

• Hutton Village Hall, Hutton, TD15 1TS;

• Fogo Church, Fogo, TD11 3RA;

• Telephone Box, St Leonards, Polwarth, TD10 6YR;

• Main Street, Leitholm, TD12 4JL.

If any customers require immediate additional support, they should use the How to Contact Us page, or call Scottish Water on 0800 0778 778. Phone lines are busier than usual and wait times are around 5-10 minutes.

Scottish Water encourages anyone who requires additional support for future incidents, to sign up as a Priority Services Customer. Friends and family are encouraged to sign up on behalf of loved ones.

The latest update will be available on Scottish Water’s dedicated incident webpage, including any changes to bottled water collection points.