Scottish Borders vets to cycle 1,200 miles in memory of colleague

Mary Hall, Chris Burn, Maria Mylne and Callum McRoberts.

Four Scottish Borders vets are set to embark on a 1,200 mile cycling challenge to raise funds in memory of their colleague who tragically took her own life.

Maria Mylne, Mary Hall and Callum McRoberts, who work at branches of Galedin Vets in Kelso and Galashiels, will be joining Kirsty’s partner Chris Burn, who used to work at the practice.

The four vets set off from Lands End on September 23, and will finish at John O'Groats on October 18.

They are aiming to turn their grief into something positive by helping others who may be struggling with their mental health or contemplating suicide, whilst raising much-needed funds for two charities, Vetlife and The Canmore Trust.

Maria said: “We want to share a message of hope that suicide is not inevitable, and just because somebody has experienced suicidal thoughts, does not mean they will feel this way forever.

“Together we can break the cycle of suicide and keep building suicide safer communities in practice.”

Chris said: “Kirsty was my rock. If you wanted something organised or something fixed, Kirsty was your woman. We don’t want anybody else to go through the pain we have. We want everybody to know that no matter what your mind may tell you, the world is better with you here, in this world.”

Callum added: “Kirsty was, and still is, my inspiration, not just as a vet but in life. We had plans to travel together in the future, and it has been really hard to come to terms with her death. We want to raise awareness that mental health affects everybody. Checking in with your friends and colleagues can make a big difference. Together we can break the cycle of suicide.”

On Sunday, October 6, Galedin Vets colleagues, clients and members of the public are invited to join the quartet on the 20-mile leg from their Kelso surgery to their branch in Galashiels.

They will also visit branches of Clyde Vets in Lanark and Stirling, where Cameron Gibson worked as a farm vet, as well as Strathspey Vets in the Scottish Highlands, where Kirsty and Chris first met while working at the practice.

The four vets have been training hard individually and as a group, and admit they are grateful for the support of colleagues, students, family and friends who are supporting them with accommodation along the route.

Mary added: “We are all keen cyclists but it is still pretty daunting. We will be staying with friends, family or people connected with the veterinary profession en-route so we can save money and try to raise as many funds as possible.”

Their fundraising page can be found at: justgiving.com/team/lejogawareness

The Canmore Trust was set up by the parents of another vet who took his own life, and works with individuals, communities, practices, workplaces, schools, colleges and universities that may have been impacted by suicide, as well as trying to prevent suicide.

Vetlife is a charity that provides support to anyone in the UK veterinary community who has emotional, health or financial problems, because veterinary surgeons are three to four times more likely than the general population to die by suicide.