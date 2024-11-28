Scottish Borders Council hailed as a financial role model

​The Accounts Commission praised Scottish Borders Council in a report.

A financial watchdog has hailed Scottish Borders Council as a role model to other local authorities for the innovative way it is handling its finances.

A report published by the Accounts Commission, the statutory body which holds councils and local government bodies in Scotland to account and helps them improve, heaps praise on SBC.

It says the council is continuously improving, taking innovative approaches to making savings and tackling recruitment challenges.

The Commission says with increased demand and less money to spend, this focus on reform is vital for all councils in Scotland.

The report says SBC has a clear vision for the future, reforming how it works to respond to many of the challenges it faces, including its geography and ageing population.

With an impressive approach to managing its money, the council has a strong track record of planning and delivering on savings.

Now, the report states this approach needs to shift to focus on recurring, rather than one-off savings, helping ensure greater financial stability.

Recognising that significant savings still need to be made, the council is taking a refreshed approach to transforming how services will be delivered – the SBC Way.

This is supported by a new ‘self-replenishing’ fund which will see savings made invested in other projects to reform services.

Now this programme needs to deliver on the required payback and ongoing savings, at the pace required to meet the council’s budget shortfall.

The council must improve reporting on time-scales and expected benefits, whilst ensuring local communities are involved in the changes ahead, the report states.

Jo Armstrong, chair of the Accounts Commission said: “Scottish Borders Council is tackling the challenges it faces with innovation, drive and focus. The council is looking externally, with a willingness to work collaboratively with other councils and organisations.

“It is making impressive strides to deliver differently. Other councils can learn from the approach taken to tackle workforce and recruitment challenges, as well as its strong approach to managing its finances.

“Like all councils in Scotland, the council must continue to prioritise reform to meet growing demand and ongoing financial pressures.

“It’s very early days for its new transformation programme and we will watch how it develops with interest. Now it’s vital that local people have a stronger voice in the changes ahead.”