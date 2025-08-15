Scottish Borders Council Commemorates 80th Anniversary of VJ Day

By Kevin McRoberts
Published 15th Aug 2025, 13:17 BST
Scottish Borders Council held a commemorative service, acknowledging the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. (Pic: SBC)placeholder image
Scottish Borders Council held a commemorative service, acknowledging the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. (Pic: SBC)
Scottish Borders Council held a commemorative service, acknowledging the 80th anniversary of VJ Day (Victory over Japan) today (Friday, August 15), honouring the bravery and sacrifice of the Second World War generation.

This significant day marks the end of the Second World War, when Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945, bringing an end to the conflict.

Council Convener, Councillor Watson McAteer, said: “I’d like to thank Rev Moir for leading the Service of Reflection and Commemoration. Thanks too, to representatives and staff from the Council who joined us to pay their respects and took part in the two minutes silence.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, it is essential to remember the immense sacrifices made by those who served in the Asia-Pacific region during World War II. Their bravery and dedication brought an end to the conflict and paved the way for the peace we enjoy today.

The commemorative event honoured the bravery and sacrifice of the Second World War generation. (Pic: SBC)placeholder image
The commemorative event honoured the bravery and sacrifice of the Second World War generation. (Pic: SBC)

“The Scottish Borders community stands united in honouring their legacy and expressing our deepest gratitude for their service."

While VE Day (Victory in Europe) marked the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, many thousands of Armed Forces personnel were still engaged in fighting in the Far East. Victory over Japan came at a heavy price, and VJ Day honours the sacrifices made by those who fought in the Asia-Pacific region.

The commemorative service took place at the War Memorial in Newtown St Boswells.

Related topics:Scottish Borders CouncilJapanWatson McAteerCouncilEurope
News you can trust since 1855
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice