Scottish Borders Council Commemorates 80th Anniversary of VJ Day

Scottish Borders Council held a commemorative service, acknowledging the 80th anniversary of VJ Day. (Pic: SBC)

Scottish Borders Council held a commemorative service, acknowledging the 80th anniversary of VJ Day (Victory over Japan) today (Friday, August 15), honouring the bravery and sacrifice of the Second World War generation.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This significant day marks the end of the Second World War, when Japan surrendered on August 15, 1945, bringing an end to the conflict.

Council Convener, Councillor Watson McAteer, said: “I’d like to thank Rev Moir for leading the Service of Reflection and Commemoration. Thanks too, to representatives and staff from the Council who joined us to pay their respects and took part in the two minutes silence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we commemorate the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, it is essential to remember the immense sacrifices made by those who served in the Asia-Pacific region during World War II. Their bravery and dedication brought an end to the conflict and paved the way for the peace we enjoy today.

The commemorative event honoured the bravery and sacrifice of the Second World War generation. (Pic: SBC)

“The Scottish Borders community stands united in honouring their legacy and expressing our deepest gratitude for their service."

While VE Day (Victory in Europe) marked the end of the war in Europe in May 1945, many thousands of Armed Forces personnel were still engaged in fighting in the Far East. Victory over Japan came at a heavy price, and VJ Day honours the sacrifices made by those who fought in the Asia-Pacific region.

The commemorative service took place at the War Memorial in Newtown St Boswells.