Scott hailed in festival

The cast of ScottFest!

The festival celebrates Sir Walter Scott’s birthday each year and will be held this weekend (Friday, August 12-Sunday, August 14).

This year Scott’s birthday marks the 200th anniversary of Scott’s very own grand festival; 300,000 people lined the streets for the visit of King George IV to Edinburgh on 15th August 1822. The first time a British monarch has been on Scottish soil since 1650.

ScottFest visitors can experience spectacular jousting tournaments, watch the Dandie Dinmont Terriers race for victory, hold a bird of prey and watch them fly in an amazing display and explore living history. As well as meet the animals in the interactive stable, have a go at archery, shop at local craft and market stalls and enjoy a full programme of live music and dance. There will be an incredible gunpowder finale at the end of each day.

The event is suitable for all ages and includes plenty for children such as craft activities and face painting. Tickets also include free entry to Scott’s historic home and gardens.

Sir Walter Scott is the most influential historical novelist in our history and his best-selling works, from Ivanhoe to Waverley, brought 600 years of history to life. Scott believed that collecting and displaying historical items could help us imagine past lives, and this passion was essential to his inspiration and success as a writer. He was a champion and early pioneer of ‘living history’ as we understand it today and ScottFest celebrates his legacy by bringing history to life at Abbotsford.

Julie Merrilees, commercial manager at Abbotsford, said: “After the success of last year, we are so excited to be bringing ScottFest back for 2022, this time as a bigger three-day event. The program for the festival weekend will include a range of performances, live music, dancing, sword fighting, jousting and more!”

“We can’t wait to welcome locals and visitors alike for a fantastic weekend of entertainment on the last weekend of the school holidays.”

Car parking will be available at the event, with all Abbotsford car parking charges suspended during ScottFest and the Abbotsford minibus will be running continuously between Tweedbank station and Abbotsford for visitors arriving by train. Access to Abbotsford will only be possible on 12th, 13th and 14th August with a festival ticket, available online or at the Abbotsford Visitor Centre, discounted advance tickets will be available until Thursday 11th August.