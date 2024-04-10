ScotRail adds more seats for Melrose Sevens

ScotRail adds more seats for rugby fans.

The fast-paced rugby tournament takes place at The Greenyards, the home of Melrose Rugby Club, on Saturday, April 13, between 10.30am and 7.30pm.

To help fans travel to and from the event as seamlessly as possible, ScotRail is adding extra carriages to trains between Edinburgh and Tweedbank throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

ScotRail has also been able to add an additional service at 7.52pm on Saturday to help fans travel home after the tournament.

Customers are encouraged to plan ahead and check their journey in advance as the train operator has also made some changes to the departure and arrival times of some services to support the event.

To help ensure fans arrive at the tournament on time, ScotRail is advising customers to allow extra time for travel, as well to purchase their return rail tickets in advance.

Buying tickets through the mTickets system on ScotRail’s mobile app means people can buy their tickets from the comfort of their home or on the way to the station and it will instantly become available on their mobile device.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

ScotRail will have extra staff on the ground to assist customers, and customers are reminded that the carrying and consumption of alcohol is prohibited on ScotRail trains and in ScotRail stations.

David Ross, ScotRail Communications Director, said: “We’re looking forward to helping rugby fans travel to and from the Melrose Sevens this weekend.

“To help everyone’s journey run smoothly, we’re adding extra carriages to trains between Edinburgh and Tweedbank throughout the day.

“Customers should plan ahead and check their journey before they leave the house as we’ve made some changes to train times to better support the event.