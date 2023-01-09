Teachers are set to strike again this week.

Parents are being urged to make alternative childcare plans ahead of the mass closures of primary schools tomorrow, Tuesday, January 10, and of secondary schools on Wednesday, January 11.

The council is also braced for further strike action on Monday, January 30, when all schools are due to close.

The action comes after teachers in Scotland, represented by the EIS, NASUWT and AHDS trade unions, rejected a “wholly unacceptable and divisive” 5% pay rise offer.

The Scottish Government, however, has insisted that a 10% increase for all teachers is not affordable within its fixed budget.

This is the third time in recent months where teachers have taken action.