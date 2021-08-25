School pals climb Ben Nevis for local charities
A group of former Galashiels Academy pupils held their heads high this month as they took on Ben Nevis in a charity climb.
Raising cash for the Rowan Boland Memorial Trust, which supports young local sports stars, and the Care2Create charity in the town, which provides creative activities for people with physical and mental disabilities, the 22 pals who graduated in 2015 received sponsorship from local businesses Reiver Embroidery and Dave Boland Plastering, as well as logo design free of charge from Aver Archives, a current Galashiels Academy pupil.
They have so far raised more than £3,500 on their Just Giving page at https://bit.ly/3BadbnZ.