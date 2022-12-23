SBHA give Christmas cheer

Susan Falconer and Jennifer McRobbie of SBHA, with Midburn owner Robert Macdonald.

In a bid to help ensure that no local children wake up without a gift this Christmas, SBHA, alongside partners Jewson Partnership Solutions (East Scotland) and Midburn Construction Ltd donated a total of £1,850 to Cash for Kids, alongside a box of gifts donated by the SBHA team.

Representatives visited the Radio Borders Cash for Kids HQ in Tweedbank to hand over this much welcomed donation, to help local children that need it most.

Julia Mulloy, chief executive at SBHA, said: “The current cost of living crisis has made this a very difficult and challenging year for many people, and at this time of year in particular, it can be difficult to make ends meet.

"We have huge admiration for the work of Cash for Kids and are delighted, as part of our commitment to supporting families, to have been able to make this donation with our suppliers and contractors to help brighten up Christmas for young people in the Borders.”

Jennifer Millar, partnership account manager, East Scotland for Jewson Partnership Solutions, commented: ‘‘Jewson, in partnership with SBHA, is delighted our contribution will help make Christmas more memorable for local families in the Borders community during such difficult times. People need support more than ever, and the work and commitment shown by all the staff and volunteers at Cash for Kids is inspirational and we are more than happy to support.”