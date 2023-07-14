News you can trust since 1855
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Empire Cinema group enters administration - full list of closures
Gatwick Airport to be hit by strikes for eight days of summer holidays
Lisa Marie Presley: singer died of small bowel obstruction
Metropolitan Police give latest update on BBC presenter scandal
Secondary school lockdown: Teenage boy arrested after teacher stabbed
BBC suspends male presenter amid sex-pictures allegations

SBC in bird flu warning

Scottish Borders Council is warning people not to pick up or touch dead or sick birds, following reports of dead seabirds being found in coastal areas.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 14th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Dead seabirds have been found on the coastline, infected with avian influenza.Dead seabirds have been found on the coastline, infected with avian influenza.
Dead seabirds have been found on the coastline, infected with avian influenza.

Avian Influenza has been confirmed as the cause of death.

The public have also been asked to keep pets away from any dead or sick birds, not to feed wild waterfowl, and to stay away from wild bird feathers and surfaces contaminated with wild bird droppings.

Those who keep poultry or other birds are urged to wash their hands and clean and disinfect footwear before tending to them.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Borders Council would like members of the public to report any dead bird sightings to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) on 03459 335577. Any live but ailing birds should be reported to SSPCA on 03000 999 999.

Most Popular

The risk to the general public's health is “very low”.

Related topics:Scottish Borders Council