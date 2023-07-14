SBC in bird flu warning

Dead seabirds have been found on the coastline, infected with avian influenza.

Avian Influenza has been confirmed as the cause of death.

The public have also been asked to keep pets away from any dead or sick birds, not to feed wild waterfowl, and to stay away from wild bird feathers and surfaces contaminated with wild bird droppings.

Those who keep poultry or other birds are urged to wash their hands and clean and disinfect footwear before tending to them.

Borders Council would like members of the public to report any dead bird sightings to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) on 03459 335577. Any live but ailing birds should be reported to SSPCA on 03000 999 999.