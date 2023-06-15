SBC building reputation for providing ‘affordable’ homes

Councillor Robin Tatler.

Councillors have heard that, despite various challenges, almost 150 affordable homes for rent were delivered in the region during 2022/23, along with £1.8m of investment into energy efficiency measures.

SBC’s executive committee received an update on the delivery of the Local Housing Strategy covering the period from 2017 and also the Strategic Housing Investment Plan.

Supported by funding of over £93m from the Scottish Government, council funding and investment by registered social landlords, a total of 1,046 affordable homes have been provided over the past six years.

The draft Local Housing Strategy for 2023-28, which is currently subject of ongoing consultation, has identified the potential to deliver a further 1,320 affordable homes.

Councillor Robin Tatler said: “The progress in providing affordable homes to support our residents, communities and employers over the past six years has been remarkable considering the challenges experienced and I want to pay tribute to all those who have made it possible.

“The investment into energy efficiency measures … and the activity to help bring empty homes back into use are also well worth celebrating.”

In April 2021 the committee agreed to part fund a full-time, dedicated empty homes officer for two years. This role supports owners and purchasers and co-ordinates cross-working with other council services and partners to tackle empty properties, which helps contribute to town centre regeneration and meeting local housing need. Thirty six empty homes were brought back into use in 2022/23 as a result. The position is now permanent.

The Local Housing Strategy provides direction for tackling housing issues across the Borders and informs investment into housing and related services. It also helps support action and attract funding from the Scottish Government.

The draft strategy for 2023-28 addresses a number of key priorities, including fuel poverty, climate change, house condition and homelessness.