Saving lives in Galashiels

The defibrillator is being installed at the Salmon Inn in Galashiels.

George Miller and Colin Baxter, two state-registered paramedics, will be walking attendees through everything they might want to learn about including CPR, the recovery position and defibrillator operation.

There are three timeslots over the course of the day, so you can select a time that suits you best. Book your free tickets at bit.ly/432j8BG.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spaces for this event are limited, so if you cannot attend, let organisers know so your ticket can be allocated to someone else.