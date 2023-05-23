Saving lives in Galashiels
A new community defibrillator is being installed outside the Salmon Inn in Galashiels and a familiarisation day has been organised on Sunday, July 9, at MacArts to allow people to learn how these life-saving devices work.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
George Miller and Colin Baxter, two state-registered paramedics, will be walking attendees through everything they might want to learn about including CPR, the recovery position and defibrillator operation.
There are three timeslots over the course of the day, so you can select a time that suits you best. Book your free tickets at bit.ly/432j8BG.
Spaces for this event are limited, so if you cannot attend, let organisers know so your ticket can be allocated to someone else.
The defibrillator was funded by the Salmon Inn, Energise Galashiels Trust, Scottish Building Society and TD1 Youth Hub.