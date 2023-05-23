The defibrillator is being installed at the Salmon Inn in Galashiels.

G﻿eorge Miller and Colin Baxter, two state-registered paramedics, will be walking attendees through everything they might want to learn about including CPR, the recovery position and defibrillator operation.

T﻿here are three timeslots over the course of the day, so you can select a time that suits you best. Book your free tickets at bit.ly/432j8BG.

S﻿paces for this event are limited, so if you cannot attend, let organisers know so your ticket can be allocated to someone else.