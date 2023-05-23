News you can trust since 1855
Saving lives in Galashiels

A new community defibrillator is being installed outside the Salmon Inn in Galashiels and a familiarisation day has been organised on Sunday, July 9, at MacArts to allow people to learn how these life-saving devices work.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 23rd May 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
The defibrillator is being installed at the Salmon Inn in Galashiels.The defibrillator is being installed at the Salmon Inn in Galashiels.
G﻿eorge Miller and Colin Baxter, two state-registered paramedics, will be walking attendees through everything they might want to learn about including CPR, the recovery position and defibrillator operation.

T﻿here are three timeslots over the course of the day, so you can select a time that suits you best. Book your free tickets at bit.ly/432j8BG.

S﻿paces for this event are limited, so if you cannot attend, let organisers know so your ticket can be allocated to someone else.

T﻿he defibrillator was funded by the Salmon Inn, Energise Galashiels Trust, Scottish Building Society and TD1 Youth Hub.

