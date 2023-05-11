Sausages in the castle

We reckon he looks right at home! Photo: Thirlestane Castle.

The Scottish Dachshund Club are again organising the event, which takes place on Sunday, May 28.

Jennifer Burke of the Scottish Dachshund Committee said: “Last year almost 400 Dachshunds and other family dogs enjoyed all the activities on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We start the day with a walk around the castle park, followed by Weiner Racing, an agility course, many fun show classes and finally fancy-dress classes. There is also a young handler prize and an overall champion for the fun classes and also for fancy dress.

“Sponsors Devoted to Dachshunds and Pets at Home have once again been extremely generous and provided terrific prizes for the numerous prize winners, and are many rosettes to be given out for all the classes.

"There will be many trade stands and catering for the many families and friends to enjoy accompanying their family pet to this fun day out.

“We are extremely grateful to Thirlestane Castle who are very kindly allowing us to hold our event there for another year.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year, the Dachshund Fun Day is supporting IVDD and Dachshund Rescue in Scotland.

Jennifer added: “All reports from last year confirmed it was a happy and successful day enjoyed by the many sausages and their families. We hope to make this year even more fun.”

There is a £5 entry fee for each dog, but their humans are allowed in for £1.