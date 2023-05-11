News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Sausages in the castle

The sausage dogs are heading back to Thirlestane Castle in Lauder, following a highly successful fun day at the venue last year.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 11th May 2023, 13:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 13:56 BST
We reckon he looks right at home! Photo: Thirlestane Castle.We reckon he looks right at home! Photo: Thirlestane Castle.
We reckon he looks right at home! Photo: Thirlestane Castle.

The Scottish Dachshund Club are again organising the event, which takes place on Sunday, May 28.

Jennifer Burke of the Scottish Dachshund Committee said: “Last year almost 400 Dachshunds and other family dogs enjoyed all the activities on offer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“We start the day with a walk around the castle park, followed by Weiner Racing, an agility course, many fun show classes and finally fancy-dress classes. There is also a young handler prize and an overall champion for the fun classes and also for fancy dress.

“Sponsors Devoted to Dachshunds and Pets at Home have once again been extremely generous and provided terrific prizes for the numerous prize winners, and are many rosettes to be given out for all the classes.

Most Popular

"There will be many trade stands and catering for the many families and friends to enjoy accompanying their family pet to this fun day out.

“We are extremely grateful to Thirlestane Castle who are very kindly allowing us to hold our event there for another year.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This year, the Dachshund Fun Day is supporting IVDD and Dachshund Rescue in Scotland.

Jennifer added: “All reports from last year confirmed it was a happy and successful day enjoyed by the many sausages and their families. We hope to make this year even more fun.”

There is a £5 entry fee for each dog, but their humans are allowed in for £1.

Gates open at 11am.