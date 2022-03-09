Salmon numbers drop in 2021

Salmon jumping at Philiphaugh Cauld on the Ettrick.

The report, which was published at this week’s AGM, shows that the total number of salmon caught by rod was 5,862, a significant reduction on 2020’s encouraging result where 9,614 rod-caught salmon were recorded, but ahead of 2018’s low of 5,644.

Rivers across Scotland have seen declining catches in recent years, reflecting their decreasing survival at sea.

Clerk to the River Tweed Commission, Jamie Stewart, said: “Wild salmon face a number of significant issues which are obviously having an impact on fish populations in Scotland’s rivers, including the Tweed.

"We are working to investigate and address other factors involved in fish survival including predation along the river network and the provision of suitable habitat for young fish.

"We were delighted to see that such a high percentage of fish caught were returned to the river and would like to thank Tweed proprietors and the angling community for this important contribution to the long-term sustainability of the Tweed’s salmon population.”

The River Tweed Commission is continuing to work on measures to improve in-river survival, including supporting the Tweed Foundation and Tweed Forum’s riparian tree-planting efforts. Rising water temperatures caused by climate change mean that there is an increased need to plant trees along river banks to shade the river and reduce the high water temperatures that can either cause stress or mortality of juvenile or adult salmon. Planting of broadleaf trees can also help to slow the flow of rain water and sediment into the river network.

The River Tweed Commission is maintaining its ongoing support of the Tweed Foundation’s smolt studies, which tag young migrating salmon and track their progress as they make their way downstream towards the sea, and on their return upstream. The aim is to better understand the factors affecting smolt survival in various parts of the river and to investigate ways to minimise losses.

The commission is also continuing its work with the Scottish Government as it develops a Wild Salmon Strategy for the country’s rivers.