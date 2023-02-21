Sal paddles into Galashiels for talk

Kayaker Sal Montgomery will be giving a talk in Galashiels.

Usually found venturing down cascading rivers and waterfalls, through unknown deep canyons in some of the world’s most remote locations, Sal has led several world-first expeditions, including as an expert for TV documentaries and short films.

RSGS chief executive Mike Robinson said: “We are very excited to host Sal for two weeks’ worth of talks across Scotland, as she shares her latest stories and adventures from road-tripping around America and British Columbia with her kayak.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, when the Covid pandemic hit, she swapped living in the jungle to work in a major UK hospital.

An excited Sal told us: “I'm honestly so excited to be meeting with and sharing my stories with everyone on the tour, as well as being back in one of my favourite places for adventures.

"Although based around my recent kayaking roadtrip, the talk is about so much more than waterfalls and whitewater rapids. Come and join us for adventure, travel, friendships, lessons learnt and a good amount of fun!”

RSGS Inspiring People talks are open to all: tickets for face-to-face talks are free for RSGS members, students and under-18s, and £10 for general admission. Tickets are available to book online in advance at rsgs.org/events, and some may also be available at the door for cash only.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad