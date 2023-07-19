News you can trust since 1855
Saddle up for the UCI

As the Borders gears up to host the mountain biking events of the 2023 UCI Cycling World Championships at Glentress Forest next month, the South of Scotland Destination Alliance (SSDA) is encouraging locals and visitors alike to come and watch the biggest cycling event ever staged.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 19th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST- 2 min read
Updated 19th Jul 2023, 12:41 BST
Local rider Isla Short at Glentress. Photo: Lauren Stewart.Local rider Isla Short at Glentress. Photo: Lauren Stewart.
Local rider Isla Short at Glentress. Photo: Lauren Stewart.

The Tweed Valley will welcome some of the best mountain bikers from across the globe to compete on Glentress Forest’s legendary climbs and treacherous descents – including on new purpose-built trails – as part of the UCI Mountain Bike Marathon and Mountain Bike Cross-country events.

Peebles mountain bike star Isla Short and fellow homegrown contenders who honed their skills on local trails, will join the world’s most decorated cyclists, including Great Britain Olympic gold medallist Tom Pidcock, for six full days of high-octane excitement on two wheels.

Thousands of spectators are expected to hotfoot it to Glentress between August 6 and 12, with pop-up campsites and a jam-packed calendar of Tweed Valley fringe events complementing the cycling action, with everything from axe throwing and archery at Peebles Hydro to family fun and yoga classes at Tweed Green and a volunteer ‘trail dig day’ to help extend an existing mountain bike trail.

Local accommodation is booking up fast, but there is still availability and the SSDA is urging Borders residents and visitors to make they sure they don’t miss the world class cycling action.

David Hope-Jones OBE, chief executive of the South of Scotland Destination Alliance (SSDA) said: “Things are hotting up in the South of Scotland as our brilliant ‘summer of cycling’ kicks into a higher gear.

"Not only are we preparing to welcome keen cyclists in their droves to try out our new Kirkpatrick C2C route, but the UCI mountain bike races in the Tweed Valley look set to be an absolutely thrilling experience for participants and spectators alike. Don’t miss your chance to see some of the world’s greatest cyclists – including some of the South of Scotland’s own – battling it out for UCI glory.”

In the Mountain Bike Cross-country events, the elite Olympic men and women will battle it out in a flagship event on Saturday 12 August, with tickets from £30.

