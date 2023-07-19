Saddle up for the UCI

Local rider Isla Short at Glentress. Photo: Lauren Stewart.

The Tweed Valley will welcome some of the best mountain bikers from across the globe to compete on Glentress Forest’s legendary climbs and treacherous descents – including on new purpose-built trails – as part of the UCI Mountain Bike Marathon and Mountain Bike Cross-country events.

Peebles mountain bike star Isla Short and fellow homegrown contenders who honed their skills on local trails, will join the world’s most decorated cyclists, including Great Britain Olympic gold medallist Tom Pidcock, for six full days of high-octane excitement on two wheels.

Thousands of spectators are expected to hotfoot it to Glentress between August 6 and 12, with pop-up campsites and a jam-packed calendar of Tweed Valley fringe events complementing the cycling action, with everything from axe throwing and archery at Peebles Hydro to family fun and yoga classes at Tweed Green and a volunteer ‘trail dig day’ to help extend an existing mountain bike trail.

Local accommodation is booking up fast, but there is still availability and the SSDA is urging Borders residents and visitors to make they sure they don’t miss the world class cycling action.

David Hope-Jones OBE, chief executive of the South of Scotland Destination Alliance (SSDA) said: “Things are hotting up in the South of Scotland as our brilliant ‘summer of cycling’ kicks into a higher gear.

"Not only are we preparing to welcome keen cyclists in their droves to try out our new Kirkpatrick C2C route, but the UCI mountain bike races in the Tweed Valley look set to be an absolutely thrilling experience for participants and spectators alike. Don’t miss your chance to see some of the world’s greatest cyclists – including some of the South of Scotland’s own – battling it out for UCI glory.”

