Ryan is Hammermen’s man
Selkirk’s band of standard bearers for this summer’s Common Riding continues to take shape as Ryan Legge was appointed the Hammermen’s man at the incorporation’s AGM held this week in the County Hotel.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 5th Apr 2023, 11:08 BST- 1 min read
It’s not a new task for the Legge family, as Ryan follows his brother Struan who was Fleshers Standard Bearer last year, his uncle Graeme Legge who was Hammermen Standard Bearer in 2016 and his late Grandfather Eck Bunyan who was Fleshers Standard Bearer in 1989.
Deacon David Main said: “Ryan is a young man who I’m certain will be a credit to himself, the incorporation and his family and on behalf of the incorporation I wish him all the best.”