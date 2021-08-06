Ryan bowls over clubmates in fundraising bid

Ryan Turnbull, who has organised a fundraising event to buy a defibrillator for his club.

Thirteen-year-old Ryan Turnbull, the club’s youngest member, is arranging the event in order to raise £1,500 after researching the life-saving devices once he saw his first one on a dog walk.

He said: “I was walking the dog in Darnick and saw a defibrillator outside the village hall.

"That’s what gave me the idea to try and raise some money in my summer holidays to get one for my bowling club.

"I read about it and found out that they should be as common as fire extinguishers, and they definitely aren’t as that’s the first one that I had seen.”

Ryan will lead out his team and will stay the distance, although he clearly doesn’t expect the older members to last the distance.

He said: “I have four others in my team, but only four play at once, which gives the older guys a one-game break in the 12 hours.

"We are inviting eight teams to play against the Melrose marathon team.

"Lee Haldane the club secretary has helped me plan the actual event and make up the Just Giving page as you needed to be 18 for that.”

Lee said: “It is so special to see a young boy show such determination to make a real positive contribution through the sport he loves, for the benefit of others”

Ryan is already more than half way there on his Just Giving page, having raised £815, drumming up suport at the club as well as going door-to-door in the town.

The event will take place on Saturday, September 18.