Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro has died at the age of 62, the Scottish rock band has announced.

The Canadian singer-songwriter tragically passed away on Tuesday night after a long battle with cancer.

In a statement, Runrig said: "It is with the heaviest of hearts and profound sadness that we inform you of the news that Bruce passed away last night, having finally lost a long battle with cancer that has stretched back many years. Everyone associated with Runrig is heart broken at the loss of a dear friend and such a special musical colleague."

A spokesperson for the Scottish rock band confirmed the Canadian died on Tuesday night - Credit: Getty

Former band-mate and close friend Pete Wishart - who is now an MP for the Scottish National Party (SNP) - told BBC Radio Scotland's Drivetime programme how everyone associated with Mr Guthro have been left totally heartbroken.

Wishart said: "We've lost a friend, but we will never get to hear this wonderful singing voice live again".

Gaelic singer Julie Fowlis paid tribute to the 62-year-old and said: "He was such a gifted singer and a powerful performer.It was one of the greatest privileges for me to sing with him onstage and backstage over the years."

Bruce Guthro, who was from Nova Scotia in Canada, had an award-winning career than spanned more than four decades. He joined Runrig in 1998 and remained with the group until its final performances in 2018.