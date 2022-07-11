Rugby player spat on woman at Melrose 7s

Selkirk Sheriff Court.

Thirty-two-year-old Dominic Buckley – who has played for a number of teams including Kelso, Jedforest and Hawick – pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman in High Street, Melrose, during the early hours of April 10.

Procurator fiscal Alasdair Fay said the incident at happened at 1.20am and ended with Buckley twice spitting in the woman's face.

Defence lawyer Ross Dow explained his client had been in a heated conversation with the woman, who was a friend of his ex-wife.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said a number of nasty comments were made by both parties who were intoxicated and Buckley “lost his head” and committed the offence.

Sheriff Peter Paterson told Buckley that despite any provocation that may have been going on spitting was not acceptable in any circumstances.