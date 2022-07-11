Rugby player spat on woman at Melrose 7s

Thirty-two-year-old Dominic Buckley – who has played for a number of teams including Kelso, Jedforest and Hawick – pleaded guilty to assaulting the woman in High Street, Melrose, during the early hours of April 10.
Procurator fiscal Alasdair Fay said the incident at happened at 1.20am and ended with Buckley twice spitting in the woman's face.
Defence lawyer Ross Dow explained his client had been in a heated conversation with the woman, who was a friend of his ex-wife.
He said a number of nasty comments were made by both parties who were intoxicated and Buckley “lost his head” and committed the offence.
Sheriff Peter Paterson told Buckley that despite any provocation that may have been going on spitting was not acceptable in any circumstances.
Buckley, who gave an address in Duns, was fined £500 and ordered to pay £100 compensation to the woman with a £20 victim surcharge also imposed.