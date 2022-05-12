Ruby’s ready to be Lady Busser

Dux girl Ruby Finn gets presented with her sash in 2015. Photo: Ian Linton.

Ruby, who was a Sash Girl in 2012 and was thrilled to be chosen as Dux girl in 2015.

In 2016, as returning Dux girl she was joined during the Cleikum Ceremonies by her sister and brother, Cerys and Lenny, who were involved as a sash girl and monk respectively.

Ruby went on to Peebles High School after leaving St Ronan’s Primary School in 2015.

There, she was involved in many extra-curricular activity groups such as the school orchestra and enjoyed playing netball for the school, Peebles Netball Club and the Borders District Netball team.

During her time at Peebles High School, she also found an interest in STEM or Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths, an interest she has pursued at University.

In her final year at the high school, she and others set up a local STEM Girls initiative to support other female students interested in STEM at the school, and the group went on to win a Borders Inspire award for their work.

In 2021 Ruby left Peebles High and took up an offer to study Engineering Science at Oxford University.