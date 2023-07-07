Royals in tartan visit
Their Majesties engaged in a comprehensive tour of the mill and were able to see first-hand the journey that Lochcarron has undertaken to improve their ethical and sustainable journey with their use of responsibly sourced Scottish and British wool.
They were warmly received by the Lochcarron team, including managing director Dawn Robson-Bell, who guided them through the weaving mill.
The tour provided an immersive experience showcasing the intricate process of transforming wool into tartan fabric and luxurious textiles and the royal couple engaged in conversation with the skilled teams.
Dawn said: “We were delighted and honoured to welcome King Charles III and Queen Camilla to Lochcarron.
“We were pleased to share our passion for weaving excellence and our use of Scottish & British Wool. This visit allowed us to showcase our commitment to working with locally-sourced fibres and enabled us to highlight our unique and versatile skillset and our dedication to encouraging and attracting young people into a career within textiles.”
The King and Queen met some of the young team members who have recently joined the company, embarking on a career where they are learning skills to ensure the continuity and preservation of traditional crafts and processes while embracing modern advancements.
The visitors were given a short presentation about the hand-crafted banners created by local school children using textile offcuts, highlighting educational upcycling projects within the local school community, before witnessing the scope of the tartans on offer. The tour progressed to the iconic Tartan Wall and historical flags which represent some of the ceremonial aspects of the Borders Textile industry such as the Gala Manufacturers Society and those used in the local Selkirk Common Riding.