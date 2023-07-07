Royals in tartan visit

The King and Queen look over some tartans with managing director Dawn Robson-Bell. Photo: Ian Georgeson.

Their Majesties engaged in a comprehensive tour of the mill and were able to see first-hand the journey that Lochcarron has undertaken to improve their ethical and sustainable journey with their use of responsibly sourced Scottish and British wool.

They were warmly received by the Lochcarron team, including managing director Dawn Robson-Bell, who guided them through the weaving mill.

The tour provided an immersive experience showcasing the intricate process of transforming wool into tartan fabric and luxurious textiles and the royal couple engaged in conversation with the skilled teams.

Dawn said: “We were delighted and honoured to welcome King Charles III and Queen Camilla to Lochcarron.

“We were pleased to share our passion for weaving excellence and our use of Scottish & British Wool. This visit allowed us to showcase our commitment to working with locally-sourced fibres and enabled us to highlight our unique and versatile skillset and our dedication to encouraging and attracting young people into a career within textiles.”

The King and Queen met some of the young team members who have recently joined the company, embarking on a career where they are learning skills to ensure the continuity and preservation of traditional crafts and processes while embracing modern advancements.

