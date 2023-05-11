Royal Burgh residents pay respects to King

Selkirk Childrens' Country Dancing Class put on a display. Photos: Grant Kinghorn

Our photos this week come from Selkirk, as Grant Kinghorn was on hand to capture the fun.

Grant tells us: “The Coronation Tea Party held in the Victoria Hall, Selkirk on Sunday afternoon was organised by Shona Grieve with proceeds going towards the Selkirk Common Riding Kids Picnic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A crowd of around 100 enjoyed afternoon tea with Bucks Fizz, and were duly entertained by Tommy Knox and Jimmy Gibb, the Selkirk Children’s Scottish Country Dance Class, the Selkirk Musical Theatre Company and a special appearance by Sandy and Andy, played by Graham Coulson and John Nichol, who had everyone in stitches with their priceless act.”

Locals get into the swing of things at the Victoria Hall. Photos: Grant Kinghorn

C elebrations also took place in Galashiels’ Focus Club and Newtown St Boswells' community wing, among others.