News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Catherine Tate will announce UK Eurovision points on Saturday
Stephen Tompkinson found not guilty of causing grievous bodily harm
Duchess of Edinburgh’s prayers for woman hurt in royal escort crash
Adam Price quits as Plaid Cymru leader after report
Train operator to be brought under government control
Key takes from Donald Trump’s controversial CNN interview

Royal Burgh residents pay respects to King

Several Borders towns and villages paid tribute to King Charles III on the occasion of his and Queen Camilla’s coronation over the weekend.

By Kevin Janiak
Published 11th May 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Selkirk Childrens' Country Dancing Class put on a display. Photos: Grant KinghornSelkirk Childrens' Country Dancing Class put on a display. Photos: Grant Kinghorn
Selkirk Childrens' Country Dancing Class put on a display. Photos: Grant Kinghorn

Our photos this week come from Selkirk, as Grant Kinghorn was on hand to capture the fun.

Grant tells us: “The Coronation Tea Party held in the Victoria Hall, Selkirk on Sunday afternoon was organised by Shona Grieve with proceeds going towards the Selkirk Common Riding Kids Picnic.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"A crowd of around 100 enjoyed afternoon tea with Bucks Fizz, and were duly entertained by Tommy Knox and Jimmy Gibb, the Selkirk Children’s Scottish Country Dance Class, the Selkirk Musical Theatre Company and a special appearance by Sandy and Andy, played by Graham Coulson and John Nichol, who had everyone in stitches with their priceless act.”

Locals get into the swing of things at the Victoria Hall. Photos: Grant KinghornLocals get into the swing of things at the Victoria Hall. Photos: Grant Kinghorn
Locals get into the swing of things at the Victoria Hall. Photos: Grant Kinghorn
Most Popular

C elebrations also took place in Galashiels’ Focus Club and Newtown St Boswells' community wing, among others.

Union flag hats were the fashion of the day.Union flag hats were the fashion of the day.
Union flag hats were the fashion of the day.
Related topics:Charles IIIQueenSelkirk