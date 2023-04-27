Roxburghe set to rock

Roxburghe Rocks takes place at Floors Castle on August 5.

Visitors of all ages can enjoy the open-air festival vibe with the music of Queen, Fleetwood Mac, Arctic Monkeys and Oasis, performed by some of the nation's top cover bands.

Attendees can enjoy the tunes that have thrilled generations with the stunning castle as the backdrop, in a day of entertainment, food, drink and fun with friends and family.

The event on Saturday, August 5, starts at 1 pm and runs to approximately 9pm, and promises a show like no other.

Presented by Floors Castle in association with 21st Century Events at Chapterhouse Theatre Company, it features an exhilarating array of tribute bands live in the grounds of one of the UK’s most beautiful country estates.

21st Century Queen will perform many of Queen’s best-known blockbusters including We Will Rock You, Radio Ga Ga and Bohemian Rhapsody.

Mardy Bums, the UK’s finest Arctic Monkeys tribute act, will rock the grounds with hits including Do I Wanna Know? 505, I Wanna Be Yours and I Bet You Look Good On The Dancefloor.

Definitely Oasis embody 90s Britpop with Liam and Noel Gallagher’s music from Don’t Look Back In Anger to Champagne Supernova and Wonderwall.

And UK Fleetwood Mac will bring to life that band’s greatest hits including Dreams, Everywhere, The Chain and Go Your Own Way.

Jaap Röell, MD for the Roxburghe Estates said: “We are thrilled to be able to bring this fantastic open-air festival back to Floors.

"Last year was an enormous success when we all rocked to the music of Abba, Queen and Elton John. This year, Queen’s music is back once more, but with another galaxy of stellar tribute bands. The whole event is just getting bigger and better and we can’t wait to celebrate summer again.”

The open-air event will run whatever the weather and visitors, who are advised to dress appropriately.