Round of applause for Friends of the BGH

From left: James Marjoribanks, chair of the Friends. Angus Huntley, Jake Huntley, Freddie John, Doug Innes and Nigel Brown, event organiser.

Fifteen teams of four entered this year’s competition at the Schloss Roxburgh course to raise money to put towards a large wooden log cabin to be used at Huntlyburn's Mental Health unit at their "Space to Grow" garden.

James Marjoribanks, chair of the Friends of the BGH and Nigel Brown, event organiser, were both delighted with the success of the charity day, in which the great sum of nearly £3,800 was raised, and thanked all the teams for putting in the effort.

The winners on the day were "Team Innes" –Angus Huntley, Jake Huntley, Freddie John and Doug Innes.

Nigel and James would like to thank the Schloss Roxburghe, Belhaven and Middlemiss Embroidery for their sponsorship of the event, which will be held again next year on October 5, 2023, with space for more teams.

When the Space To Grow team manager Jan Moffat was told of the amount raised for the log cabin, she said: “I would like to extend thanks to you and the ‘Friends’ for all the tremendous work you carry out to improve patient care. I would also like to recognise the impact you all provide in making environments and situations better for the staff working across NHS Borders.

“The Space to Grow project team is delighted and extremely grateful to have your support in progressing a long-term vision of creating an indoor space at the project site. This will provide opportunity for clinicians to engage with patients and for staff the opportunity to leave the clinical setting to benefit from the natural environment.

“It will be a space that staff can utilise to recharge, regroup and restore their own wellbeing in order to perform their roles across NHS Borders. The prospect of having an indoor space at the garden project will benefit patient care by enabling continuous service delivery, no matter what the Scottish weather throws our way.