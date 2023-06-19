Rotary's eco-friendly bench

The bench at Rotary Corner.

The new addition is a bench, which, alongside its base, was reconstructed using only upcycled materials.

A Rotary spokesperson told The Berwickshire News: “In the wake of storm Arwen there was a lot of damaged timber around, which combined with some large packing cases we dismantled, gave us the materials for a bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This ‘locks in’ the carbon, rather than turning it into firewood and making CO2.

"As Rotary focuses more on ecology, this is a simple demonstration of making a useful product out of waste materials.

"The bench sits between the boat "Inspiration" and the Jubilee tree we planted last year, and has a view of the crossroads down towards the Eyewater.”