Robson’s a Soaring Soldier

The telly star brought along his relatives and a TV crew , filming scenes for his upcoming BBC2 series Weekend Escapes, to be aired in January.

Club spokesman Bernie Hartnett, from Denholm, told us: “Robson surprised his uncle and nephew with a gliding experience, as a thank you for introducing him to fly fishing and country activities in his youth. They had soaring flights over the Cheviots, in a twin seat glider piloted by senior instructor and ex-RAF navigator, Stuart Black and everyone had a great time with lots of laughs​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​.”