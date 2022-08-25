Robson’s a Soaring Soldier
Former Soldier Soldier actor and now TV presenter Robson Green paid a visit to the Borders Gliding Club at Milfield near Wooler recently to film a new show.
The telly star brought along his relatives and a TV crew, filming scenes for his upcoming BBC2 series Weekend Escapes, to be aired in January.
Club spokesman Bernie Hartnett, from Denholm, told us: “Robson surprised his uncle and nephew with a gliding experience, as a thank you for introducing him to fly fishing and country activities in his youth. They had soaring flights over the Cheviots, in a twin seat glider piloted by senior instructor and ex-RAF navigator, Stuart Black and everyone had a great time with lots of laughs.”