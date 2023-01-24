Robin is Melrose’s man for the future
The Melrosian for 2024 was named at the first Ex-Melrosians Association Burns Supper to be held for three years.
By Kevin Janiak
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Jan 2023, 11:59am
Robin Sharp will be Will Owen’s Left Hand Man for this year’s festival, before taking up the reins himself next year.
A spokesperson for the association said: “The Sharps have been great supporters of the festival and we wish Robin well for his tenure.”
The dinner was chaired by Bryn Thom, with Michael Crawford addressing the haggis and proposing the Immortal Memory. Toast to the Lasses: Douglas Crawford, reply: Alex Mundell. Toast to the town: Chris Rogerson, reply: Jamie Murray. Vote of thanks: Will Owen.