Roberton Show set to offer a day of events for all the family

The annual Roberton Show takes place in the Snoot Field this Saturday, September 7.

And organisers are promising another bumper day includes sheep judging, a young handlers’ competition, industrial tent and two performances from returning favourites Hawick Scout Pipe Band.

New attractions this year include a rare a minority breeds sheep class and a trial craft tent full of local traders.

A dog show is also coming to the show for the first time, with an agility display from 11am, followed by have-a-go session for visitors and their dogs. After, there’s agility competitions for adults and children with other competitions set to find the best looking pooch, best junior handler and dog with the waggliest tail.

There will also be a display of Kune Kune Pigs.

Show secretary Alan Bone added: “As if that wasn’t enough the Teviotdale Steel Bonnets will be making a Reivers encampment with demonstrations about food in the time of the Border raids, a barber surgeon will be on hand, as well as pike drill practice for budding young Reivers.

“As ever we expect some great entries in the industrials tent with almost a dozen extra baking categories added alongside the usual vegetables, flowers, crafts, walking sticks and hand-crafted textile items.”

Entries from the school poster competition will also be on display with artwork from Wilton and Drumlanrig St Cuthbert’s pupils on show.

There’s also a visit from the Hawick Fire Brigade planned, a young handler competition, a black sheep competition, as well as a fundraising raffle and tombola.

Organised games for both children and adults will take place throughout the afternoon and a magician will be circulating amongst the crowds.

Refreshments will be available in the tea tent, as well as home-baked goods from valley residents. There’s also an ice cream van or, for those fancying something stronger, a fully licensed beer tent.

Entries must be in by 10am, judging begins at 10.30am, dog agility follows at 11am, the industrial tent opens at 1pm and Hawick Scout Pipe Band will play at 1.30pm and 3pm.

Children’s entries and admission are free and the prize giving takes place at 5pm.

Entry for adults is £3 and car parking is free.