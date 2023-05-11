Road to be closed for pipe repairs
The A6112 just south of Duns has been closed to all traffic for 10 weeks from Monday, May 15, to carry out essential pipe bridge repairs over the Blackadder Water.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 11th May 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th May 2023, 10:33 BST
Local diversions are in place.
The work is required to rebuild the damaged river wall and supports for the pipe bridge, and h as been agreed with Scottish Borders Council, and is being carried out by Scottish Water’s delivery partner George Leslie.
A Scottish Water spokesperso n said: “We would like to thank road users and the local community for their patience and understanding while these essential works are carried out.”