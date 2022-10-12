Riverside revitalisation plan scoops £4.5m

The aim is that new trail will be enjoyed by visitors to and residents of the Borders, in addition to providing huge economic, social and environmental benefits.

South of Scotland Enterprise announced this week that it will provide the funding over the next five years to Borders-based charity Tweed Forum for the delivery of its Destination Tweed project.

Destination Tweed will see the creation of a long distance walking route, incorporating cycling, in sections from Moffat to Berwick-upon-Tweed.

The 113-mile route will connect neighbouring communities and will be supported by educational, conservation and enhancement projects.

News of the latest funding comes after an announcement in July of £2.98m in support from the National Lottery Heritage Fund, with the project targeting an overall investment of £25m.

Destination Tweed is a Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal project being led by Tweed Forum, with support from Scottish Borders Council.

Councillor Euan Jardine, the leader of Scottish Borders Council, believes the latest investment is proof that the Destination Tweed project is gaining “significant momentum”.

He said: “The cross-border project aims to maximise the positive impact River Tweed can have on communities along its banks, whilst at the same time ensuring that the river and its immediate surroundings are also protected and enhanced.

“This will deliver benefits to communities, local business, residents, visitors and landowners as well as supporting nature and biodiversity in the river corridor from the source to the sea.

“A full business case is being finalised to progress the release of funding from the Borderlands Inclusive Growth Deal for Destination Tweed, and it is exciting to see that significant momentum is building around this project.”

Professor Russel Griggs, chair of South of Scotland Enterprise, said: “Destination Tweed will connect a number of areas right across the South of Scotland, who will gain from the provision of new long distance walking route as well as valuable conservation and environmental projects.