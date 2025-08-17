River Tweed charity seeks to reward ‘inspiring individuals’

Inspiring individuals who go above and beyond to protect the River Tweed are being sought for a major accolade.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Borders environmental charity Tweed Forum is calling on the public to suggest nominations from the Borders and north Northumberland to be awarded the title of 2025 Tweed Forum River Champion.

Now in its tenth year, the prestigious award celebrates local people who protect the natural, built and cultural heritage of the River Tweed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a catchment of 5,000 km² – 86 per cent in Scotland and 14 per cent in England – the river is of huge environmental and economic importance.

Ghillie Phil Elliswon the 2024 Tweed Forum River Champion Award. (Pic: Phil Wilkinson / Tweed Forum)

It is a Site of Special Scientific Interest and Special Area of Conservation and contains significant tributaries including the Teviot, Ettrick, Gala and Leader Waters, the Whiteadder and the River Till, plus many smaller watercourses.

The Tweed also supports more than 500 jobs and contributes an estimated £24 million each year to the local economy.

Last year’s Tweed Forum River Champion was Phil Ellis, a ghillie on the Tweedsmuir beat near Melrose, who received the trophy for his exceptional dedication to river conservation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil undertakes invasive species control and tree planting and has a more natural approach to fishing beat grass management, letting grass grow wild to encourage biodiversity and boost the river’s Atlantic salmon population. He also produced a short film about the challenges facing salmon and action that can be taken to address its decline.

Other previous winners have been recognised for contributions in areas including river-fly monitoring, community woodland restoration, built heritage preservation, tackling invasive non-native plant species, pollution campaigning and conserving nature in a farm setting.

The award is open to anyone living or working in the Scottish Borders or North Northumberland, from farmers, foresters and anglers to landowners or any member of the community who is dedicated to the welfare of the river. Their championing of the river can include any activity undertaken since 2017 and can be carried out through their employment, through volunteering or any other personal commitment.

The deadline for nominations is Friday, September 12, with the final winner chosen by a judging panel and announced in late Autumn. They will receive a beautiful, specially-commissioned trophy by Scottish artist Jane Raven and Nicko Dalton Design.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Luke Comins, Tweed Forum CEO, said: “The River Tweed is sustained not just by policies and organisations but by the passion and commitment of individuals.

“The Tweed Forum River Champion Award is our way of recognising these unsung heroes who work to protect and enhance one of our most precious resources and the landscape surrounding it for the benefit of both nature and our local communities. We’re looking forward to rewarding another worthy Tweed Forum River Champion again this year.”

Nominations should be made in writing by post or email and full details are available on the Tweed Forum website.