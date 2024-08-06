ReTweed banks on more success at its new centre

Rose Murray was one of the graduates at ReTweed, having completed a craft, design and technology in textiles course.

Eyemouth’s award-winning social enterprise, ReTweed, celebrated their 18th graduation this summer – marking the completion of three textiles training programmes. ​

Graduates received their certificates in the presence of elected members, funders like the National Lottery Community Fund, Foundation Scotland, and the Scottish Borders Council.

The event highlighted the ongoing success of this innovative charity.

ReTweed’s Board of Directors used the opportunity to announce the acquisition of the former Bank of Scotland building in Eyemouth, now being refurbished into a training and skills centre.

The former Bank of Scotland building in Eyemouth has been transformed by ReTweed.

This autumn, ReTweed will introduce four different training courses, including a new accredited textiles course for young people in collaboration with Borders College.

This new local opportunity is significant, as accessing further education previously required up to 10-hour round trips to Galashiels and Hawick campuses, making further education beyond reach of many of the young people in Berwickshire.

ReTweed has also secured three years of funding from the National Lottery Community Fund, The Robertson Trust, and The Women’s Fund for Scotland.

And Scottish Borders Council and Foundation Scotland have continued to pledge support for their innovative training and education programs over the next year.

It was a time for celebration for the 2024 graduates at ReTweed, which continues to provide opportunities to people in Berwickshire.

At a time of huge challenges for education and the economy across the country, ReTweed’s resilience and their ambition is extremely heartening.

Founder Hazel Smith remarked: “It was a giant leap of faith for us to invest our reserves in the purchase of the bank, but we’ve transformed a community loss into a community benefit.

"This building will remain in community ownership to serve the needs of Eyemouth and East Berwickshire for decades to come.”

Nichola Purvis, ReTweed’s Services Manager, is overseeing the refurbishment, ensuring the project employs local contractors and apprentices.

“To benefit Berwickshire from the outset, the building work will all be undertaken by local tradesfolk, making it fit-for-purpose, energy-efficient and accessible,” she said.

East Berwickshire councillor Aileen Orr said she was “thrilled for ReTweed and for Eyemouth”.

Aileen continued: “it’s not only terrific for the confidence of the women involved in ReTweed, but for the confidence of the whole town.”

Neal Bennison, South of Scotland Funding Manager, expressed delight in renewing investment in ReTweed, commending their inspirational work with women and young people, and their role in reviving textile skills in The Borders.

And Russel Griggs OBE, Chair of South of Scotland Enterprise, added: “The acquisition of this building will help future-proof ReTweed by creating a space for co-location of other relevant services, including the new textiles course with Borders College.

“The new training and skills centre will open pathways for students to enhance their life opportunities and bolster community resilience.

"I look forward to seeing ReTweed flourish in their new facility and continue to be a real community asset for Eyemouth and the East Berwickshire area.”

Berwickshire's MSP Rachael Hamilton described ReTweed’s purchase and refurbishment of the former Bank of Scotland building as “fantastic news”.

She added: “Transforming this building into a valuable community asset shows their commitment to the community.

"It is really great to see a local charity reaping the rewards for championing the rich textile heritage of the Borders and ensuring that these traditional skills continue to thrive for future generations.

“It is clear that ReTweed’s continued achievements reflect the dedication and enthusiasm of all those involved.”