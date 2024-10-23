Resurfacing works begin on the A1

There will be signed diversion routes.

​The A1 north of Reston is set to benefit from an improved road surface, with a total of 20 nights of resurfacing works scheduled from Tuesday, October 22 to Wednesday, November 20.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​The works will see Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland resurface 1.5km of carriageway on the A1, creating smoother and safer journeys for motorists.

Road closures with signed diversion routes will be in place between the hours of 7.30pm and 6am each night except for Friday nights, when works will begin at 8pm in order to reduce disruption to trunk road traffic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Work will continue on the nights of Saturday, November 2 and Sunday, November 3, however no works will take place on the nights of Saturday, October 26, Sunday, October 27, Saturday, November 9, Sunday, November 10 or Sunday, November 17.

Road users travelling south on the A1 will be diverted off at the A6112 Grantshouse junction, continuing on the A6112 and A6105 through Preston, Duns and Chirnside, rejoining the A1 southbound at Berwick-Upon-Tweed. This diversion will add approximately 9.1 miles and 21 minutes to affected journeys.

Northbound traffic will be diverted via the A1107 through Eyemouth and Coldingham, rejoining the A1 northbound at Tower Farm junction. This diversion will add 1.2 miles and 9 minutes to affected journeys.

Access for emergency vehicles and residents within the closure extents will be maintained at all times.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tommy Deans, BEAR Scotland’s South East Network Manager, said: “We’re grateful to road users and local residents for their patience whilst these essential works are undertaken.

“Unfortunately, due to the high volume of traffic using this section of the A1 we have no option but to close the road to ensure the safety of the workforce and road users while resurfacing take place.

"We understand that a road closure of this nature is disruptive and have planned the works to take place overnight when traffic flows are lower to reduce the impact.

“We have taken on feedback from local communities following previous works using the same closure. Advance consultations with community councils and residents have guided the selection of alternative diversion routes.”