Results of Scottish Borders Council elections (Updated throughout the day).

Results are coming in thick and fast ... we'll keep you updated.

TWEEDDALE WEST

It was a winning start for the Scottish National Party in the local elections in the Scottish Borders today.

The party’s Viv Thomson was elected with 1,266 votes.

She said: “This is a good start for the SNP and let’s hope it continues for the rest of the day.”

Also successful was the Liberal Democrat’s Drummond Begg and the Conservative and Unionist candidate Eric Small, who retained his seat.

Candidates:

Dominic Ashmore (SGP) 792

Drummond Begg (SLD) 1,100

Julia Reid (SLP) 312

John Smith (SCU) 466

Eric Small (SCU) 893

Viv Thomson (SNP) 1,266

2017 Local Elections: Elected members were Heather Anderson(SNP); Kris Chapman (SLD) and Eric Small (SCU).

TWEEDDALE EAST

The Scottish National Party’s strong showing in the local elections has continued with Marshall Neil Douglas topping the poll in the Tweeddale East ward.

He said: “This is another good result for the SNP but we have to accept that there are difficult times ahead. All councillors elected need to work together for the benefit of the Borders.”

The other successful candidates were Julie Pirone for the Scottish Conservative and Unionists and independent Robin Tatler, who retained his seat.

Candidates:

Robert Bon (SLP) 449

Ellie Clarke (SGP) 469

Marshall Neil Douglas (SNP) 1,485

Calum McEwan (VP) 11

Julie Pirone (SCU) 1,102

David Pye (SLD) 483

Robin Tatler (Ind) 896

Local Elections 2017: Elected members were Shona Haslam (SCU); Stuart Bell (SNP) and Robin Tatler (Ind).

Next up: Galashiels and District