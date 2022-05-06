Results of Scottish Borders Council elections (Updated throughout the day).

TWEEDDALE WEST
It was a winning start for the Scottish National Party in the local elections in the Scottish Borders today.
The party’s Viv Thomson was elected with 1,266 votes.
She said: “This is a good start for the SNP and let’s hope it continues for the rest of the day.”
Also successful was the Liberal Democrat’s Drummond Begg and the Conservative and Unionist candidate Eric Small, who retained his seat.
Candidates:
Dominic Ashmore (SGP) 792
Drummond Begg (SLD) 1,100
Julia Reid (SLP) 312
John Smith (SCU) 466
Eric Small (SCU) 893
Viv Thomson (SNP) 1,266
2017 Local Elections: Elected members were Heather Anderson(SNP); Kris Chapman (SLD) and Eric Small (SCU).
TWEEDDALE EAST
The Scottish National Party’s strong showing in the local elections has continued with Marshall Neil Douglas topping the poll in the Tweeddale East ward.
He said: “This is another good result for the SNP but we have to accept that there are difficult times ahead. All councillors elected need to work together for the benefit of the Borders.”
The other successful candidates were Julie Pirone for the Scottish Conservative and Unionists and independent Robin Tatler, who retained his seat.
Candidates:
Robert Bon (SLP) 449
Ellie Clarke (SGP) 469
Marshall Neil Douglas (SNP) 1,485
Calum McEwan (VP) 11
Julie Pirone (SCU) 1,102
David Pye (SLD) 483
Robin Tatler (Ind) 896
Local Elections 2017: Elected members were Shona Haslam (SCU); Stuart Bell (SNP) and Robin Tatler (Ind).
Next up: Galashiels and District
We’ll also be posting the results live on Facebook as they are announced.