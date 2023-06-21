Restoration of iconic building is marked by fundraising event next month

​The mausoleum on Gersit Law has been restored.

The Monteath Douglas mausoleum, near Ancrum, was built in 1864 but fell into disrepair following the death of the last family member in 1964.

Fundraising to restore it began almost a decade ago and the building, the tomb of Gen Sir Thomas Monteath Douglas who chose its location on the top of Gersit Law, is now back to its best.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To mark its restoration The Friends of the Monteath Mausoleum will host a Strawberry Sunday in the afternoon of Sunday, July 2.

Now that the restoration is complete, visitor awareness of the hilltop site is growing, and this open fundraising event will encourage membership of the Friends and promote the work of the voluntary organisation.

Strawberries, refreshments, live music from Galashiels Town Band, children’s activities and more will be offered from one until four o’clock, or until supplies run out.

The event is free, and community support, new members and donations are encouraged with all proceeds going directly to access, upkeep and maintenance of the Monteath Mausoleum.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Freeman, chair of the Friends, said: “After almost ten years of involvement with the Monteath Mausoleum it can be easy to forget the delight and surprise this unique building brings to those who come across it for the first time.

“It is quite gratifying that it wasn’t just us, the Friends and supporters, who recognised the potential of the semi-derelict, weed-infested pile at the top of Gersit Law – such a glorious setting. Having now restored the building and grounds, we are delighted that visitors and the local community are able to appreciate this gem.”

The monument is currently open to passers-by, walkers, cyclists and horse riders and a key to the crypt can be collected from LilliardsEdge Holiday Park Office or Ancrum Pantry in Ancrum Village.

The venue is also available for private, commercial and corporate events or location hire all year round.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad