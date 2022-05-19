Residents pour cold water on Galashiels compound bid

Scottish Water has ditched plans to build a temporary compound in a car park at Heather Court, Langlee.

Scottish Water submitted a planning application to Scottish Borders Council for the compound within the residential car park at Heather Court in Langlee.

The formation of the temporary compound was to facilitate work at Langlee Reservoir.

Internal repairs are needed to reduce the risk of water quality failure at the complex.

In a report submitted with the application a Scottish Water spokesperson says: “As the reservoir is situated in a wooded area access to undertake the work is limited. As there is no suitable site for a construction compound adjoining the reservoir, or in close proximity to it, the proposal is to use part of the car park at Heather Court as a temporary compound with access to the reservoir taken along the operational access route via Whin Court.”

But the bid raised the hackles of locals who expressed concern at the removal of 14 car parking spaces to facilitate the work.

One objector, Galashiels resident J Roger Moffat, said: “It will take away 14 car park spaces. Where will we park our cars?

“If somebody parked beside the proposed compound how would the number 70 bus service reverse back to our bus stop at the end of Hawthorn Road.”

Mr Moffat also questioned the implications for emergency services accessing the area and for bin collections.

Another objector, Nancy Hogg questioned why only six of the residents in Heather Court had been notified of the plans when 24 people lived there.

She added: “What’s wrong with accessing the service reservoir from the other direction or using the Galafoot depot at Winston Road?”

Amid the concerns, Scottish Water withdrew the application on Tuesday, May 17.

It’s the second time the water company has ditched an application in relation to the proposed works.

A planning bid was submitted in January to form a compound off Langlee Mains.