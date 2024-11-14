Repairs to be carried out to secure the future of historic Melrose bridge
The Drygrange Old Bridge over the River Tweed in Melrose is a significant four-span masonry arch bridge.
It now carries non-motorised users across the Tweed at Leaderfoot, sandwiched between the Leaderfoot Viaduct and the current A68 vehicular bridge.
The category A listed structure was built between 1776 and 1780 to a design by Scottish architect and engineer Alexander Stevens and replaced a ferry as part of an improvement to a turnpike road.
The bridge carried the A68 over the Tweed until 1974 when it was replaced by a box girder bridge to the east and is no longer open to vehicles, but can be crossed by pedestrians and bicycles.
Now Scottish Borders Council has submitted an application to its own planning department to carry out masonry repairs needed to secure the structure.
A report submitted with the application states: “The bridge is to be subject to masonry repairs on the upstream right–hand side corner of the bridge, specifically to tackle the loose, cracked, laminated and voided areas on the curved turret where the bridge widens.
“The SBC Bridges Team enlisted the services of the Scottish Lime Centre to undertake stone and mortar analysis of the bridge in the preparation of these repair proposals.
“The repairs are intended to reinstate the original line and profile of the masonry to the curved turret.
"Advice has been sought from the Scottish Lime Centre regarding the extents of the repair and criteria for replacement of stone in this area, and also for the specification of replacement stone and mortar.
“The overarching philosophy of the works is to retain as much of the competent original fabric as possible in the undertaking of the essential masonry repairs required to improve safety, reinstate lost/deteriorated masonry and safeguard the bridge’s future in general.”
