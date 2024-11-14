Repairs to be carried out to secure the future of historic Melrose bridge

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Action is to be taken to safeguard the future of an historic but now largely disused Borders road bridge.

Sign up to our daily The Southern Reporter Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Southern Reporter, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Drygrange Old Bridge over the River Tweed in Melrose is a significant four-span masonry arch bridge.

It now carries non-motorised users across the Tweed at Leaderfoot, sandwiched between the Leaderfoot Viaduct and the current A68 vehicular bridge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The category A listed structure was built between 1776 and 1780 to a design by Scottish architect and engineer Alexander Stevens and replaced a ferry as part of an improvement to a turnpike road.

There are plans to repair Drygrange Old Bridge. (Pic: Fabulous North)

The bridge carried the A68 over the Tweed until 1974 when it was replaced by a box girder bridge to the east and is no longer open to vehicles, but can be crossed by pedestrians and bicycles.

Now Scottish Borders Council has submitted an application to its own planning department to carry out masonry repairs needed to secure the structure.

A report submitted with the application states: “The bridge is to be subject to masonry repairs on the upstream right–hand side corner of the bridge, specifically to tackle the loose, cracked, laminated and voided areas on the curved turret where the bridge widens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The SBC Bridges Team enlisted the services of the Scottish Lime Centre to undertake stone and mortar analysis of the bridge in the preparation of these repair proposals.

“The repairs are intended to reinstate the original line and profile of the masonry to the curved turret.

"Advice has been sought from the Scottish Lime Centre regarding the extents of the repair and criteria for replacement of stone in this area, and also for the specification of replacement stone and mortar.

“The overarching philosophy of the works is to retain as much of the competent original fabric as possible in the undertaking of the essential masonry repairs required to improve safety, reinstate lost/deteriorated masonry and safeguard the bridge’s future in general.”