Redpath exhibition opens at Traquair

One of the Redpath paintings in the exhibition, courtesy of the Fleming collection.

Anne Redpath (1895-1965) was born in Galashiels but moved to Hawick in 1901 when her father became head of design for Borders Tweed Weavers. She studied at Edinburgh College of Art and then travelled widely in Europe before settling in Edinburgh.

Known for her vivid use of colour and specialising in landscapes, still lives and church interiors, she has become one of Scotland’s best-known women artists of the 20th century.

This exhibition has been drawn together from private loans, many of which come from Anne’s granddaughters, as well as a number of other private loans, and from the Fleming Collection.

An Anne Redpath painting from a private collection which will be in the exhibition.

Catherine Maxwell Stuart said: “It has long been a dream to have a Redpath exhibition at Traquair, but it would not have been possible without the support and generosity of her family.

"We are so excited to be able to show such a range of her work from throughout her life and reflecting different styles.”

The loans from private collections were made possible through the help of Alice Strang from Lyon and Turnbull who will be giving a talk about Anne Redpath at the Beyond Borders International Festival on Saturday, August 26.

The exhibition, curated by Andrew Brown, will be open from 11am – 5pm every day at Traquair House from Sunday, July 30 to Monday, September 4.