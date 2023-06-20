Record numbers in festival’s latest chapter

A packed programme of stars from the worlds of stage and screen, current affairs, politics, literature, and sport entertained from the start on Thursday to the conclusion on Sunday evening.

This is Scotland, though, and while the weather behaved so well over the whole of the festival, it made itself heard as the last group of events began at 8.30pm, the heavens opening and thunder and lightning crashing overhead.

Alastair Moffat’s session with Dame Arlene Phillips went ahead, even with the electricity to the marquee shut down, with the audience lighting the stage with their phones.

The Borders Book Festival enjoyed record numbers through the gates this year.

However, the audience at the much-anticipated sell-out Fun Lovin’ Crime Writers gig in the orchard were left disappointed as the show was stopped after a brilliant half-hour of rocking songs.

However, over the course of the festival, the crowds were treated to perfect conditions, laughing with comedians such as Nina Conti, Rory Bremner and Jon Culshaw; brushed shoulders with politicians Andy Burnham and Gordon Brown; heard sporting stories from tennis coach turned author Judy Murray, football’s Martin O’Neill and Pat Nevin as well as commentators Archie Macpherson and Andrew Cotter; and listened intently to the likes of Baroness Helena Kennedy KC and peeress Lady Anne Glenconner.

Crime writers were there in force, with Mark Billingham, Chris Brookmyre, Val McDermid, Doug Johnstone, Stuart Neville and Luca Veste all doubling up their shows by teaming up for that sadly ill-fated gig.

The McInroy & Wood lecture with Kate Bingham was another highlight, as she told a compelling account of her role as chair of the UK’s Covid-19 vaccine taskforce and the race to get Britain vaccinated and out of lockdown.

The record-breaking crowd a huge 23% increase on last year, whilst ticket and book sales were up by 13%, with almost a third of the shows sold out.

Festival director Alistair Moffat said: “It was glorious! Right from the giving of the Walter Scott Prize, the first event on the opening day, to the closing events with Gordon Brown and Jim Naughtie, there was an atmosphere of celebration.

“The Baillie Gifford Children’s Programme was hugely popular, and I have never seen so many babies at the Book Festival. As families sunned themselves in the Orchard Food Village, parents took turns to go to sessions while their other halves ate ice cream.

“Even thunder and lightning during the last sessions couldn’t stop us. Following all the protocols, we shut down electricity and my last session with the wonderful Dame Arlene Phillips went ahead, and we called it ‘Dancing in the Dark’.

"The audience lit Arlene with their phone torches and the show went on.

“It was the 20th Festival, and the best so far. Can’t wait for next year!”