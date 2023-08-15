Ready for new spooktacular hit in Innerleithen?

Innerleithen and District Amateur Operatic Society's performance of Shrek was a monster hit. They're hoping to build on that success with The Addams Family next spring. Photo: Graham Riddell.

Rehearsals for their new show The Addams Family begin next month, with the “meet and greet” night taking place in the Library Hall, Buccleuch Street, Innerleithen on Wednesday, September 13 at 7.30pm, with the first full rehearsal taking place the following week at the same venue.

"Following the tremendous success of Shrek The Musical, we cannot wait to get our next show on the road and to welcome The Addams Family to Innerleithen," said society president, Pam Graham.

She added: "We are so pleased to welcome back our successful production team of Brian McGlasson, Jenny Campbell and Mo Anderson and a warm welcome awaits members new and old.”