Rail electrification bid revealed

Plans to electify parts of the Borders Railway have been released.

Network Rail has submitted a screening request to Scottish Borders Council over plans for the rail electrification, with associated overhead line equipment and gantry, between Newcraighall Junction and to the southwest of Sherriffhall Mains and at land between the south of Bowshank Tunnel and Tweedbank Station.

The area is currently non-electrified and is approximately 15.5km of single track line.

A spokesperson for Network Rail said: “The project will involve a number of physical interventions to the existing railway infrastructure to deliver the electrification of the line.