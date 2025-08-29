Racing driver’s story goes interactive at Duns museum

The new touchscreen interactive display at the Jim Clark Museum, featuring a variety of interview clips and other freshly digitised pieces.

Visitors to the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum in Duns can now gain a deeper understanding of the racing champion’s thoughts and motivations, following installation of a new touch-screen interactive display.

Featuring a variety of interview clips and other freshly digitised pieces, it gives an intimate insight into the mindset of ‘the Flying Scotsman’ at the peak of his racing career.

Among the material are several newly-rediscovered elements of Jim in conversation with friend and journalist Graham Gauld.

Topics range from his success in the F1 World Championship and Indy 500 to what would prove more poignant reflections on danger, fear, plus life beyond motor racing.

Jim also talks of his love of farming and Scotland, while another rare clip sees a young Jackie Stewart discuss his respect for Jim and appreciating their worldwide Scottish fanbase.

Other rare action includes silent film from Jim’s open top bus victory parade around Chirnside, and his Freeman of Duns ceremony at the town’s Volunteer Hall, both in autumn 1965.

First debuted at the Jim Clark Trust’s anniversary weekend at Duns Castle in June, the feature – which also includes highlights of Jim’s top 1965 performances – is now positioned in 2025’s exhibition ‘1965: the Greatest Season’ celebrating his stellar year. It’s a must-see on any visit.

For more information about the Jim Clark Motorsport Museum and to arrange your trip, see: www.jcmm.org.uk .