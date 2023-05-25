News you can trust since 1855
Question time at council

Borderers can now submit questions to Scottish Borders Council, to be answered at each council meeting.
By Kevin Janiak
Published 25th May 2023, 10:36 BST- 1 min read
The council is now welcoming questions from those aged 16 or over which relate to issues and matters within the responsibility of the local authority and which affect the general well-being of residents of the Borders.

A maximum of five questions from the public will be asked at each meeting.

Questions can be submitted by downloading, filling in and submitting the forms at bit.ly/3ovfBwU.

Council leader Euan Jardine said: “The council welcomes residents’ views on how we can support communities and are also keen to get feedback on the work we do. Questions to Council is in addition to the many other ways we engage with communities across the Borders.”

Whilst members of the public may attend the council meeting to listen to their question being answered, they are not entitled to ask the question or any supplementary follow-up question.

