Putting the fun in fundraising for Marie Curie

Organiser Danielle Valaitis said: “You can choose to ride a horse 12km or 20km around the Langtonlees area; walk two or five miles whilst enjoying the beautiful views of the countryside, or cycle at a location, time and route of your choice.
“We will then all join together, along with members of the public, at an Open Garden event on that day for some tea or coffee and delicious home baking.”
Food and drink will be available for £5 per person on the day.
To take part in the fundraiser, either visit the group’s Facebook page (search for Marie-Curie-Berwickshire-Fundraising-Group on Facebook) to book a place, or call Danielle on 07501 729279.