Pupils have designs on TweedLove

The winning design will be made into a jersey by Endura.

And Endura, which is celebrating its 30th anniverary, will be showing the more than 400 entries on their display board at their stand in Tweed Green, Peebles, during the festival, where the team will have activities to entertain kids and adults alike.

The winner will have their entry professionally designed by Endura’s custom graphics team and produced into a MTB jersey at the Scottish company’s Livingston headquarters.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second and third places will be rewarded with Endura kit, while 10 runners up will receive goodie bags.

The school children threw themselves into the task and came up with some awesome, creative entries inspired by the landscape of the Borders, the community’s love of cycling and even wider issues such as refugees and the environment.

Lucinda Beresford, Endura shopper marketing executive and member of the jersey competition judging panel, said: “We were blown away by the creativity, care and attention the children put into their entries … there are certainly some talented designers in the Tweed Valley.

"After much deliberation, the winner was selected for its bold design and thought-provoking message which we felt Endura, the Tweedlove festival organisers and the people of the Tweed Valley could unite behind.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad