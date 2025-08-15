Public meetings to be held on changes at Hawick and Galashiels fire stations

Two fire stations in the Scottish Borders are part of a strategic review and the public is invited to upcoming meetings to give their views.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) is proposing changes at Hawick and Galashiels as part of a wider public consultation involving more 30 fire stations across Scotland.

These include changing Hawick to a day-shift system for wholetime firefighters, supported by on call firefighters at evenings and weekends.

This would also see the introduction of a ‘nucleus crew’ of wholetime firefighters based at Galashiels to support on call availability at nearby stations, and other staff transferred to other safety critical roles.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Services is holding public consultation events in Hawick and Galashiels. (Pic: SFRS)

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Andy Girrity is the Head of Service Delivery for the East of and North Mainland.

He said: “We want to reinvest resources where they can be used more effectively.

“Hawick has the second lowest operational demand of all similar stations that currently have two appliances. Demand at this station is more aligned to the busiest on call stations elsewhere in Scotland.

“Changing to a day-shift model for the wholetime appliance matches our resource to risk and demand, while ensuring that we have staff available during day-time hours to conduct key prevention work.

Deputy Assistant Chief Officer Andy Girrity says the fire service wants to reinvest resources where they can be used more effectively. (Pic: SFRS)

“Our change proposal at Galashiels would help to support on call availability across the central Borders area.

“By adding a nucleus crew at Galashiels, we would have a pool of suitably skilled wholetime firefighters who could be tactically deployed to other on call stations to maintain availability during the day, when it’s most challenging to maintain availability.

“Importantly, this doesn’t represent a reduction in staff, rather liberates resources to reinvest other into other key roles across prevention, training and operational resilience.”

Hawick’s roof structure is affected by reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC), and urgent repairs are required. Galashiels was recently subject to a £3.5m investment to repair the RAAC roof and upgrade the station.

DACO Girrity said: “We are committed to a major investment at Hawick, as we have already delivered at Galashiels, but we are unable to begin repair work until a decision is made on the station configuration and duty system.”

Public consultation events are taking place in Hawick and Galashiels next week.

This includes two public meetings at Hawick Town Hall on Tuesday 19 August where SFRS staff will present the option for change and the public can participate in facilitated discussions.

Attendees are encouraged sign-up in advance for these public meeting.

DACO Girrity added: “I would encourage as many people as possible to take part in the public consultation process and attend the public meeting.

“We anticipate the Hawick meeting to be busy, and we are asking that people register in advance so that the meetings are safely managed in line with the capacity of the venue.

“In the event of overcapacity priority will be given to those who have registered in advance.”

People can confirm attendance for Hawick in advance by emailing [email protected]

This will be followed by an open drop-in session the next day (Wednesday 20 August) at Old Gala House in Galashiels.