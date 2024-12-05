Public deserves “full-time not part-time” waste collection service

​Councillor Stuart Marshall says Border residents deserve better.

Borderers deserve a full-time waste collection service “not a part-time one” ahead of a potential 10 per cent hike in Council Tax, a councillor has stated.

The assertion was made by Hawick & Denholm Independent ward member Stuart Marshall at a meeting of Scottish Borders Council.

His comments came amid growing public concern at the number of cancelled bin collection region-wide.

Mr Marshall had requested a breakdown in the number of missed and cancelled collections over the last 12 months.

He was told that the council complete between 20 and 25 general recycling and food waste collections routes on a daily basis – 6,000 routes annually.

In the last 12 months 14 food waste routes have been missed or cancelled in addition to 30 general waste routes, four recycling routes and a total of 48 routes.

Councillor Jenny Linehan, SBC’s portfolio holder for Environment, Sustainability and Transport, said: “This means we have successfully completed 98.6 per cent of kerbiside collections over the last 12 months.

“We fully appreciate that the provision of a regular and reliable waste collection service is important for residents and we would like to apologise for any frustration or inconvenience this has caused.

“The main cause of missed collections has been the shortage of HGV drivers, which is a national issue, staff vacancies, sickness absences and vehicle availability.

“Actions taken have included employing agency and relief staff, four persons undertaking driving duties, staff from other council services have been redeployed, vacant posts have been advertised and are in the process of being filled.

“In addition we have recently taken delivery of six brand new refuse collection vehicles.”

Mr Marshall thanked the “dedicated staff” who collect refuse, adding: “The problems that we face are not theirs in the making”.

He described the figures outlined as “terrible” and added: “Would the executive member agree that any further diminution of refuse figures would not be acceptable, especially as we as a council may well move in the coming weeks to raise Council Tax by 10 per cent?

“Would she also agree with me that when it comes to this council collecting our refuse from our streets that the Borders public deserve a full-time service and not a part-time service?”.

Councillor Linehan responded by endorsing the work of staff who pick up waste, adding: “I think that 98.6 is pretty commendable, I’m not sure how good other local authorities are. If we can get to 99 or 100 per cent, well that’s brilliant.

“The service we provide is very good but there’s always room for improvement.”